Prestige Group introduces 'Rise With Us' campaign to redefine its brand vision

Prestige Group has introduced a new corporate brand campaign that aims to redefine how the company presents itself, positioning its identity beyond the construction of buildings. Through the campaign, the real estate developer says it wants to highlight its broader role in creating spaces that shape communities, enrich lives and leave a lasting impact.

The campaign's visual identity combines the Falcon with elements inspired by nature through a distinctive biophilic illustration style.

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Called "Rise With Us," the campaign reflects the company's belief that meaningful development is about more than physical structures. Instead, it focuses on the stories, relationships and experiences that emerge from the places it develops.

Falcon takes centre stage as campaign's key symbol

At the heart of the campaign is the Falcon, Prestige Group's long-standing brand symbol. The company says the bird represents vision, strength, speed, precision, stability and the ability to soar higher—qualities it associates with its approach to development and its commitment to building projects designed to stand the test of time.

The campaign's visual identity combines the Falcon with elements inspired by nature through a distinctive biophilic illustration style. According to the company, this reflects its philosophy that while its developments are built with steel and concrete, they are planned with equal emphasis on sustainability, thoughtful design and the integration of green spaces.

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{{^usCountry}} Alongside these illustrations, the campaign also features surrealist figurative visuals that place the Falcon alongside the patron, symbolising shared ambitions and a journey towards greater heights. Five themes define campaign {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alongside these illustrations, the campaign also features surrealist figurative visuals that place the Falcon alongside the patron, symbolising shared ambitions and a journey towards greater heights. Five themes define campaign {{/usCountry}}

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Prestige Group has built the campaign around five core narratives that showcase the areas where it believes it contributes beyond real estate. These include:

Building the Nation. Rise With Us.

Building Cities. Rise With Us.

Building Communities. Rise With Us.

Building Ecosystems. Rise With Us.

Building Livelihoods. Rise With Us.

Speaking about the campaign, Uzma Irfan, Whole Time Director, Prestige Group, said, "With this campaign, we wanted to shift the conversation from structures to the stories we help create. The Falcon has always embodied everything Prestige Group aspires to be — vision, precision and the courage to rise higher. 'Rise With Us' is our invitation to every community, city and life we touch to join that journey."

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Prestige Group describes "Rise With Us" as more than a corporate branding exercise. It says the campaign is intended to communicate its purpose and encourage people to connect with a brand that sees development as creating neighbourhoods, fostering communities and building stories that endure across generations.