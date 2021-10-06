Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Prices of LPG cylinders hiked by 15: Check latest rates here

Published on Oct 06, 2021 09:50 AM IST
The new rate of 5kg cylinder is 502.(Reuters File Photo)
Written by Susmita Pakrasi | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The petroleum companies increased the price of domestic LPG cylinders by 15 on Wednesday. This is the fourth straight increase in rates in less than two months. After the hike, the price of a non-subsidised 14.2 kg cylinder in Delhi is now 899.50. The new rate of 5kg cylinder is 502.

The rates of subsidised and non-subsidised LPG cylinders were hiked by 25 on September 1. The two main factors that determine the prices of LPG cylinders in India are the exchange rate of the rupee against the dollar and the global benchmark rate.

The government policy provides for the supply of 12 cylinders of 14.2kg each per household at subsidised or below-market rates. Any quantity over this has to be bought at market price or non-subsidised rates.

The hike in cylinder price coincides with the increase if rates of petrol and diesel. In the national capital, petrol price reached 102.94 and diesel is retailing at 94.53.

Check LPG price list for 14.2 kg cylinder in different cities:

New Delhi - 899.50

Mumbai - 899.50

Gurgaon - 893.50

Bengaluru - 887.50

Chandigarh - 894.00

Jaipur - 888.50

Patna - 974.50

Kolkata - 911.00

Chennai - 900.50

Noida - 882.50

Bhubaneshwar - 886.00

Hyderabad - 937.00

Lucknow - 922.50

Trivandrum - 894.00

 

