Prices of LPG cylinders hiked by 15: Check latest rates here

The petroleum companies increased the price of domestic LPG cylinders by ₹15 on Wednesday. This is the fourth straight increase in rates in less than two months. After the hike, the price of a non-subsidised 14.2 kg cylinder in Delhi is now ₹899.50. The new rate of 5kg cylinder is ₹502.

The rates of subsidised and non-subsidised LPG cylinders were hiked by ₹25 on September 1. The two main factors that determine the prices of LPG cylinders in India are the exchange rate of the rupee against the dollar and the global benchmark rate.

The government policy provides for the supply of 12 cylinders of 14.2kg each per household at subsidised or below-market rates. Any quantity over this has to be bought at market price or non-subsidised rates.

The hike in cylinder price coincides with the increase if rates of petrol and diesel. In the national capital, petrol price reached ₹102.94 and diesel is retailing at ₹94.53.

Check LPG price list for 14.2 kg cylinder in different cities:

New Delhi - ₹899.50

Mumbai - ₹899.50

Gurgaon - ₹893.50

Bengaluru - ₹887.50

Chandigarh - ₹894.00

Jaipur - ₹888.50

Patna - ₹974.50

Kolkata - ₹911.00

Chennai - ₹900.50

Noida - ₹882.50

Bhubaneshwar - ₹886.00

Hyderabad - ₹937.00

Lucknow - ₹922.50

Trivandrum - ₹894.00