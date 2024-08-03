Q1 2024-25 results today: SBI, JK Tyres, Amara Raja, Eveready, check full list
Around 29 companies including two banks will announce their Q1 2024-25 results today
Around 29 companies including SBI, K Tyre & Industries, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Bank of India, Eveready Industries, Divi's Laboratories, and Central Depository Services (India) are slated to announce their first quarter results for the financial year 2024-25 on Saturday, August 3, 2024.
Which companies announcing their Q1 2024-25 results today?
- Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
- Arfin India
- Bank of India
- Capri Global Capital
- Central Depository Services Ltd
- Decillion Finance
- Divis Laboratories
- Eveready Industries India
- Gujarat Ambuja Exports
- ISF
- Jay Bharat Maruti
- JK Tyre & Industries
- Kanel Industries
- Kriti Industries (India)
- Kriti Nutrients
- Kuantum Papers
- Mayur Floorings
- NB Footwear
- Nucleus Software Exports
- Par Drugs & Chemicals
- Patels Airtemp (India)
- Ramco Industries
- Sarda Energy & Minerals
- Savita Oil Technologies
- Siyaram Silk Mills
- State Bank of India (SBI)
- Tera Software
- WEP Solutions
- Zuari Agro Chemicals
