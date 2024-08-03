 Q1 2024-25 results today: SBI, JK Tyres, Amara Raja, Eveready, check full list - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Aug 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Q1 2024-25 results today: SBI, JK Tyres, Amara Raja, Eveready, check full list

ByHT News Desk
Aug 03, 2024 11:44 AM IST

Around 29 companies including two banks will announce their Q1 2024-25 results today

Around 29 companies including SBI, K Tyre & Industries, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Bank of India, Eveready Industries, Divi's Laboratories, and Central Depository Services (India) are slated to announce their first quarter results for the financial year 2024-25 on Saturday, August 3, 2024.

People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India. (Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters)
People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India. (Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters)

Which companies announcing their Q1 2024-25 results today?

  • Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
  • Arfin India
  • Bank of India
  • Capri Global Capital
  • Central Depository Services Ltd
  • Decillion Finance
  • Divis Laboratories
  • Eveready Industries India
  • Gujarat Ambuja Exports
  • ISF
  • Jay Bharat Maruti
  • JK Tyre & Industries
  • Kanel Industries
  • Kriti Industries (India)
  • Kriti Nutrients
  • Kuantum Papers
  • Mayur Floorings
  • NB Footwear
  • Nucleus Software Exports
  • Par Drugs & Chemicals
  • Patels Airtemp (India)
  • Ramco Industries
  • Sarda Energy & Minerals
  • Savita Oil Technologies
  • Siyaram Silk Mills
  • State Bank of India (SBI)
  • Tera Software
  • WEP Solutions
  • Zuari Agro Chemicals

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.

News / Business / Q1 2024-25 results today: SBI, JK Tyres, Amara Raja, Eveready, check full list
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 03, 2024
