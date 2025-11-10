Q2 Results Today LIVE: Emami Q2 profit down 30%; Bajaj Finance, Ather Energy in focus

Nov 10, 2025 3:32:58 PM IST

Net profit of Suprajit Engineering Ltd. rose 10,515% over the year-ago period to ₹50.95 crore in the three months ended 30 September 2025, on revenue that increased 12.9% year-on-year to ₹941.02 crore, according to an exchange filing on Monday (10 November 2025).

Suprajit Engg Q2 Results (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 12.9% at ₹ 941.02 crore

941.02 crore EBITDA up 71% at ₹ 85.07 crore

85.07 crore EBITDA margin up 300 bps at 9%

Net profit up 10,515% at ₹ 50.95 crore

One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.