Q2 Results Today LIVE: Emami Q2 profit down 30%; Bajaj Finance, Ather Energy in focus
Q2 Results Today | 10 November 2025: Live updates and latest news on earnings of Ather Energy, Bajaj Finance, Emami, ONGC and Vodafone idea and how their share prices are reacting to the quarterly results.
India Inc.’s Q2 FY26 earnings season is on in full swing, with companies across sectors unveiling their July-September scorecards. From IT majors and banks to automakers, FMCG, and new-age technology firms, the quarterly results offer crucial insights into demand trends, margin pressures, and broader economic pulse. HT Business tracks the key numbers, management commentary, and market reactions as investors assess which sectors are driving growth—and which are losing momentum—in Q2 FY26.
Here's a list of the prominent companies that are reporting their Q2 results today: Ather Energy, Bajaj Consumer Care, Bajaj Finance, Balaji Amines, Carysil, EIH Associated Hotels, Electrosteel Castings, Emami, Graphite India, Jindal Stainless, KPIT Technologies, ONGC, Subros, Sula Vineyards, Suprajit Engineering, WeWork India....Read More
Suprajit Engineering Q2 Results: Profit rises 11 times
Net profit of Suprajit Engineering Ltd. rose 10,515% over the year-ago period to ₹50.95 crore in the three months ended 30 September 2025, on revenue that increased 12.9% year-on-year to ₹941.02 crore, according to an exchange filing on Monday (10 November 2025).
Suprajit Engg Q2 Results (Consolidated, YoY)
- Revenue up 12.9% at ₹941.02 crore
- EBITDA up 71% at ₹85.07 crore
- EBITDA margin up 300 bps at 9%
- Net profit up 10,515% at ₹50.95 crore
One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.
Emami Q2 Results: Profit down 30%, revenue down 10%
Net profit of Emami Ltd. fell 30% from the year-ago period to ₹148.35 crore in the three months ended 30 September 2025, on revenue that decreased 10.3% year-on-year to ₹798.51 crore.
Emami Q2 Results FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)
- Revenue down 10.3% at ₹798.51 crore
- EBITDA down 29% at ₹178.53 crore
- EBITDA margin down 570 bps at 22.4%
- Net profit down 30% at ₹148.35 crore
