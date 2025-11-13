Q2 Results Today LIVE: Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, Eicher Motors in focus today

Summary

India Inc.’s Q2 FY26 earnings season is drawing to a close, but there are still some prominent companies—several of them Nifty 50 stocks—which are due to report their quarterly results, which offer crucial insights into demand trends, margin pressures, and broader economic pulse.

HT Business tracks the key numbers, management commentary, and market reactions as investors assess which sectors are driving growth—and which are losing momentum—in Q2 FY26.