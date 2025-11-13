Edit Profile
    Q2 Results Today LIVE: Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, Eicher Motors in focus today

    By HT Business Desk
    Published on: Nov 13, 2025 10:39:54 AM IST

    Q2 Results Today | 13 November 2025: Live updates and latest news on earnings of Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, Eicher Motors and Apollo Tyres and how their share prices are reacting to the quarterly results.

    Summary

    India Inc.’s Q2 FY26 earnings season is drawing to a close, but there are still some prominent companies—several of them Nifty 50 stocks—which are due to report their quarterly results, which offer crucial insights into demand trends, margin pressures, and broader economic pulse.

    HT Business tracks the key numbers, management commentary, and market reactions as investors assess which sectors are driving growth—and which are losing momentum—in Q2 FY26.

    Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motors and Tata Motors are among the prominent companies reporting their Q2 results today.
    Here's a list of the key companies that are reporting their Q2 results today:
    • Alkem Laboratories Ltd.
    • Apollo Tyres Ltd.
    • Concord Biotech Ltd.
    • Dilip Buildcon Ltd.
    • Eicher Motors Ltd.
    • Eureka Forbes Ltd.
    • GMR Airports Ltd.
    • Hero MotoCorp Ltd.
    • Tata Motors Ltd.
    • Voltas Ltd.
    Nov 13, 2025 10:39:51 AM IST

    Full list of companies declaring their Q2 results today

    Aether Industries Ltd., Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Alkem Laboratories Ltd., Apollo Tyres Ltd., Astra Microwave Products Ltd., Bharat Dynamics Ltd., Capacite Infraprojects Ltd., Chemplast Sanmar Ltd., Concord Biotech Ltd., Dilip Buildcon Ltd., Dollar Industries Ltd., Eicher Motors Ltd., Eureka Forbes Ltd., GMR Airports Ltd., Granules India Ltd., Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd., Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Hikal Ltd., Honda India Power Products Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., Voltas Ltd.

