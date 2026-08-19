Gurugram cops search for men seen blocking Dwarka E-way in viral I-Day video

Gurugram Police have taken cognisance of a viral video showing youths allegedly performing dangerous stunts, blocking traffic and waving the Indian flag on the Dwarka Expressway, police said Tuesday. The footage reportedly shows a convoy including a black Mahindra Thar stopping on the busy expressway while a man waves the tricolour. (Screengrab)

The video, reportedly recorded by the youths and later uploaded on social media, shows a convoy of cars, including a black Mahindra Thar, stopping on the busy expressway. Some occupants are seen hanging from moving vehicles and leaning out of doors, while others sit on car roofs. The vehicles allegedly blocked traffic, causing congestion.

A man is seen climbing onto the Thar and waving the tricolour in the middle of the road. The footage has drawn criticism on social media, with users demanding action. Police said their social media monitoring team took cognisance of the video after it surfaced online. Vehicle registration numbers are being verified to identify those involved.