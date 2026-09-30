HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 30, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies
What: Drone Expo
Where: Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, Sector 25, Dwarka
When: September 28 to 30
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: Ticketed (Available here)
Nearest Metro Station: Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 (Orange Line)
#ArtAttack
What: For The Love Of It – Contemporary Expressions In Printmaking (Curator: Jasneet Singh Bindra)
Where: Art Incept, 227, South Point Mall, Gold Course Road, Sector 53, Gurugram
When: September 23 to October 24
Timing: 11am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 54 Chowk (Rapid Metro)
#StepUp
What: Sarat Smriti 2026: Agni
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 30
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: The Mahatma & the Poet: Readings from the correspondence of Gandhi ji & Tagore (Speakers: Sunit Tandon & Satvik Varma)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road
When: September 30
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: The Duo Ft. Vidit Sharma & Vivek Samtani
Where: House of AMP Comedy Club, Shop no 6, Commercial Complex, Street 76, Amarpali Silicon City, Sector 76, Noida
When: September 30
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 76 (Aqua Line)
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