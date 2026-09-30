‘President of the Unites States’: Typo spotted in Trump’s White House ‘super intelligence’ accord

The order signed by Trump also includes signatures from Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Anthropic's Daria Amodei, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, OpenAI's Greg Brockman, Elon Musk and NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang.

“President of the United States” was misspelled as “President of the Unites States", right below the US President's signature.

US President Donald Trump and top AI bosses signed a White House accord on superintelligence on Tuesday. However, what caught the eye of many on social media was that the document itself had a small glitch - a typo.

How do technology companies plan to ensure AI safety under the Super Intelligence accord?

How do technology companies plan to ensure AI safety under the Super Intelligence accord?

What are the main features of the White House Accord on Super Intelligence signed by Trump and AI CEOs?

What are the main features of the White House Accord on Super Intelligence signed by Trump and AI CEOs?

To make AI safer, the accord lays down four layers of audit and oversight, including internal controls to monitor AI models, an internal team to review those controls, independent external assessments, and oversight by an independent board committee.

Artificial Intelligence to Super Intelligence Artificial intelligence will now be referred to as “super intelligence” in the United States, Trump said. Speaking to reporters, he said AI will now be known as “SI,” adding that the name had been officially changed by the “biggest, smartest and greatest people anywhere in the world.”

In the AI space, "super intelligence" refers to a kind of AI that exceeds the cognitive abilities of humans in all aspects.

What AI CEOs, Trump discussed Trump said major technology companies have agreed to adopt voluntary standards for artificial intelligence, while reiterating his support for the rapid expansion of data centers despite growing concerns over AI safety and the industry's impact on local communities.

Trump made the remarks after meeting with tech executives at the White House. According to a copy of the agreement he posted on his social media platform, the companies agreed to work with “independent auditors” to assess whether their AI systems are operating as intended. They also committed to ensuring their AI tools do not “hack or access technical systems in unintended ways,” Reuters reported.

Trump described the agreement as “almost like a constitution,” saying it provides “a form of protection” and was signed by some of the “biggest people in the world.”

Asked whether his support for data center expansion could hurt Republicans in November, Trump said technology companies would work to make local communities “happy” about new projects.

“These big, powerful, very rich, very smart companies are going to be making massive contributions to communities,” Trump told reporters outside the White House, with several tech executives standing alongside him.

Trump launches America.gov Trump on Tuesday also unveiled the AI-powered America.gov website, which is aimed at simplifying public access to government information and services.

The website’s question-and-answer tool initially provided factual responses to several politically sensitive questions. These included whether Trump’s name appears in the Epstein files, whether Democrat Joe Biden defeated Trump in the 2020 election, and whether climate change is largely caused by human activity, according to AP.

However, the website soon changed its responses and later refused to answer the questions, stating that it does not respond to political inquiries.