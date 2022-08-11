Raksha Bandhan 2022: Are banks functional today?

This year, there is confusion over the date of the Raksha Bandhan festival. In many states, the festival is being celebrated today, while in other places it will be observed on Friday. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which issues a list of bank holidays for each month, grants holiday to bank employees on Raksha Bandhan.

However, it is to be noted that according to the RBI's list as well, both August 11 and 12 have been listed as holidays; while banks in some states are closed today, those in other regions will be shut tomorrow. However, in many states, financial institutions will open as usual on both the days.

Therefore, as per the list, on August 11, banks are closed in Gujarat (regional RBI office in Ahmedabad), Madhya Pradesh (Bhopal), Uttarakhand (Dehradun), Rajasthan (Jaipur) and Himachal Pradesh (Shimla). In Uttar Pradesh (Lucknow and Kanpur), employees will be off on August 12.

In almost all major cities (including Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai and New Delhi) neither date is a bank holiday.

In fact, customers should note that banks across the country will not function on August 13 (Second Saturday), August 14 (Sunday) and August 15 (Independence Day), in addition to regional holidays.

RBI's list of bank holidays for 2022 can be accessed here.

