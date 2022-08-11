Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Raksha Bandhan 2022: Are banks functional today?

Raksha Bandhan 2022: Are banks functional today?

business
Published on Aug 11, 2022 10:49 AM IST
Raksha Bandhan 2022: There is confusion this year over the festival's date, whether August 11 or 12.
Representative Image
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

This year, there is confusion over the date of the Raksha Bandhan festival. In many states, the festival is being celebrated today, while in other places it will be observed on Friday. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which issues a list of bank holidays for each month, grants holiday to bank employees on Raksha Bandhan.

However, it is to be noted that according to the RBI's list as well, both August 11 and 12 have been listed as holidays; while banks in some states are closed today, those in other regions will be shut tomorrow. However, in many states, financial institutions will open as usual on both the days.

Therefore, as per the list, on August 11, banks are closed in Gujarat (regional RBI office in Ahmedabad), Madhya Pradesh (Bhopal), Uttarakhand (Dehradun), Rajasthan (Jaipur) and Himachal Pradesh (Shimla). In Uttar Pradesh (Lucknow and Kanpur), employees will be off on August 12.

In almost all major cities (including Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai and New Delhi) neither date is a bank holiday.

In fact, customers should note that banks across the country will not function on August 13 (Second Saturday), August 14 (Sunday) and August 15 (Independence Day), in addition to regional holidays.

RELATED STORIES

RBI's list of bank holidays for 2022 can be accessed here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
raksha bandhan bank holiday list
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP