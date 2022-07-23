Home / Business / Bank holidays in August 2022: Banks to remain closed on these days. Check full list
Bank holidays in August 2022: Banks to remain closed on these days. Check full list

Bank holidays in August 2022: Next month, banks will not function on a total of 13 days. These are in addition to second/fourth Saturdays and Sundays.
Published on Jul 23, 2022 10:15 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released for the month of August, a list of days on which banks will be closed on account of national or regional festivals, and days of special observance. In total, there will be as many as 13 days in August (besides second/fourth Saturdays and Sundays) on which banks will be shut in some part of the country.

However, it is to be noted that even on holidays, online financial services will be available as usual.

Days on which banks will observe holidays in August 2022:

August 1: Drukpa Tshe-zi festival (only Sikkim)

August 8: Muharram (only Jammu and Kashmir)

August 9: Muharram (in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur and Ranchi)

August 11: Raksha Bandhan

August 12: Raksha Bandhan

August 13: Patriots Day (Imphal)

August 15: Independence Day

August 16: Parsi New Year (Belapur, Mumbai and Nagpur)

August 18: Janmashtami (Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Kanpur and Lucknow)

August 19: Janmashtami

August 20: Sri Krishna Ashtami (only Hyderabad)

August 29: Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva (only Guwahati)

August 31: Ganesh Chaturthi/Vinayakar Chaturthi (in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur and Panaji)

bank holiday list rbi
