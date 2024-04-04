 Ray Dalio on his investment in China: ‘I don’t jump out when things are tough' - Hindustan Times
Ray Dalio on his investment in China: ‘I don’t jump out when things are tough'

ByHT News Desk
Apr 04, 2024 01:38 PM IST

Chinese policymakers are able to “manage how to deal with political, geopolitical, nature, and technology forces well", Ray Dalio said.

Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio defended his long term investment in China and said that he won’t abandon the country despite all of the problems there he’s identified and the risks of war with the US. He said in a LinkedIn post, “I have had a wonderful 40-year relationship with the Chinese people and the Chinese culture that has led me to love them. For me, being involved with them and their markets go together and I wouldn’t want to be without either."

Ray Dalio, billionaire and founder of Bridgewater Associates LP, during a interview in New York US. He said in a nearly 5,000-word post on LinkedIn that he agrees with Chinese President Xi Jinping's warning of a 100-year period of unprecedented change.(Bloomberg)
He added, "I don’t jump in when things are booming and jump out when things are tough because I am neither ‘a fair-weather friend’ nor ‘a fair-weather investor.’”

Ray Dalio on difficulties in China

In an earlier post last month, the hedge fund titan discussed difficulties and challenges China faced and warned that the country should cut its debt and ease monetary policy. He then said that China’s problems are manageable now if “Chinese leaders do their job well by being both smart and courageous" as he pointed to signs that leader in China are preparing to conduct quantitative easing along with debt restructuring.

Chinese policymakers are able to “manage how to deal with political, geopolitical, nature, and technology forces well", he said.

Ray Dalio on US-China war

Ray Dalio said he understands others when they are concerned “if there is a US-China war it would be disastrous especially if one is an American investor.”

“To me the key question isn’t whether or not I should invest in China so much as how much I should invest,” he wrote.

