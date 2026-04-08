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RBI Governor says forex market curbs won't remain forever

Despite RBI's moves to shield the rupee, the rupee-dollar implied volatility has surged to the highest level in four years.

Published on: Apr 08, 2026 02:02 pm IST
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The Reserve Bank of India’s recent currency market curbs to quell speculation against the rupee are temporary and will not remain in place forever, Governor Sanjay Malhotra said.

Sanjay Malhotra, governor of the Reserve Bank of India.(PTI)

Arbitrage positions had been building between offshore and local markets toward the end of March, Malhotra said. While these linkages are important for efficient price discovery in normal times, excessive volatility and rapid build up of positions can be destabilising, he said.

“Obviously, these are not measures which are going to remain there forever,” he said at a briefing after the monetary policy review on Wednesday, where the central bank held the repo rate at 5.25%.

The comments are the central bank’s first since it introduced a $100 million cap on banks’ onshore currency positions and barred them from offering non-deliverable forwards, the most widely used offshore rupee instrument.

The steps have helped stabilise the rupee after it weakened past 95 per dollar to a record low late March. The currency has recovered more than 2% after the first set of measures were announced on 27 March. The rupee rose 0.5% to 92.54 per dollar on Wednesday, tracking gains in Asian peers amid a temporary ceasefire in the Iran war.

 
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