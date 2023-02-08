RBI hikes repo rate to 6.5%, real GDP growth at 6.4% for 2023-24

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday hiked the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5%, Governor Shaktikanta Das announced the decision of the monetary policy committee which was passed by a majority of 4 members of 6 members. This was the first Monetary Policy Statement of the year. In December 2022, the repo rate was raised by 0.35 percentage points to 6.25%. There was no change in the reverse repo rate of 3.35%.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The real GDP growth for 2023-24 is projected at 6.4% with Q1 at 7.8%, Q2 at 6.2%, Q3 at 6% & Q4 at 5.8%.

Follow LIVE updates

The standing deposit facility rate will stand revised to 6.25% and the marginal standing facility rate and the bank rate to 6.75%. The MPC also decided by a majority of 4 out of 6 to remain focussed on the withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation remains within target going forward while supporting growth.

Explained: What are monetary policy, repo rate and reverse repo rate?

The global economic outlook is not as grim as it was a few months ago, Das said. Inflation still remains well above the target in major economies. The situation remains fluid and uncertain, Das said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Indian economy remains resilient, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said adding that the real GDP growth is estimated at 7% in 2023-23.

"Looking ahead while inflation is expected to moderate in 2023-24, it is likely to roll above the 4% target. The outlook is clouded by continuing uncertainties from geopolitical tensions, global financial market volatility, rising non-oil commodity prices and volatile crude oil prices," Das said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.