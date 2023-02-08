Home / India News / RBI Monetary Policy 2023 Highlights: Travellers coming for G20 can use UPI for payment, says Governor Das

RBI Monetary Policy 2023 Highlights: Travellers coming for G20 can use UPI for payment, says Governor Das

Updated on Feb 08, 2023 10:41 AM IST

RBI Monetary Policy 2023 Highlights: In the previous meet, the central bank hiked the repo rate by 0.35% to 6.25%.

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das briefing media on Wednesday (ANI)
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das briefing media on Wednesday
ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
RBI Monetary Policy 2023 Highlights: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday made the central bank's first Monetary Policy statement of the year. Das is announced the decisions taken by the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which met for three days starting February 6.

The repo rate underwent a sixth straight hike, and is now at 6.5%, after an increase of 0.35%.

In December 2022, after that year's last MPC meet, the RBI raised the repo rate by 0.35 percentage points to 6.25%, the existing rate. This fifth consecutive interest rate hike took the repo rate to its highest since March 2019. The reverse repo rate, on the other hand, was left unchanged at 3.35%.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 08, 2023 10:41 AM IST

    Inbound passengers to India can use UPI: Shaktikanta Das

    Those arriving to India can use UPI for payments. Facility to be extended first to those travelling here for September's G20 summit and related pre-events. Read

  • Feb 08, 2023 10:33 AM IST

    RBI projects inflation at 6.5% for FY'23

    Inflation projected at 6.5% for the current financial year 2022-23. On the assumption of a normal monsoon, CPI inflation projected at 5.3% for 2023-24: Shaktikanta Das

  • Feb 08, 2023 10:23 AM IST

    ‘Inflation expected to average 5.6%’

    "Inflation likely to stay above 4% target this year, and expected to average 5.6% in the 4th quarter of 2023-24," says RBI governor.

  • Feb 08, 2023 10:18 AM IST

    Real GDP growth for FY'24 projected at 6.4%

    MPC projects GDP will grow at 6.4% in financial year 2023-24: Shakitkanta Das

  • Feb 08, 2023 10:08 AM IST

    RBI increases repo rate by 25 bps to 6.5%

    The policy repo rate increased by 25 bps to 6.5% by a majority of 4-2, announces Shaktikanta Das. Read

  • Feb 08, 2023 10:03 AM IST

    Shaktikanta Das begins speech

    RBI governor begins address to announce the RBI's first Monetary Policy statement of 2023.

  • Feb 08, 2023 09:56 AM IST

    Repo rate hiked in previous meet

    The MPC, in its previous meet, in December 2022, raised the repo rate by 0.35% but kept reverse repo rate unchanged. Read

  • Feb 08, 2023 09:48 AM IST

    What is monetary policy, repo rate and reverse repo rate?

    Here's all you need to know about monetary policy, repo rate and reverse repo rate. Read

  • Feb 08, 2023 09:43 AM IST

    Where to watch RBI governor's address?

    The speech will be aired live on the RBI's YouTube channel. News channels, too, will provide live coverage of the address.

  • Feb 08, 2023 09:29 AM IST

    RBI to make first Monetary Policy statement of 2023

    At 10 am, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das will brief the media, and announce the decisions taken by the central bank's MPC, which met for three days starting February 6.

rbi shaktikanta das

