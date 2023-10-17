Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Business / RBI imposes penalties on ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank for non-compliance

RBI imposes penalties on ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank for non-compliance

PTI | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar
Oct 17, 2023 05:23 PM IST

RBI imposes penalty on ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank for violation of norms.

The Reserve Bank on Tuesday said it has imposed a penalty or 12.19 crore on ICICI Bank and 3.95 crore on Kotak Mahindra Bank for non-compliance of certain regulatory norms.

(HT PHOTO)

The penalty on private sector lender ICICI Bank has been imposed for contravention of norms related to 'Loans and Advances-Statutory and Other restrictions' and 'Frauds classification and reporting by commercial banks and select Fls'.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

In another statement, the RBI said the penalty on Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited has been imposed for contravention of directions related to "Managing Risks and Code of Conduct in Outsourcing of Financial Services by banks", "Recovery Agents engaged by Banks", "Customer Service in Banks", and "Loans and Advances - Statutory and Other Restrictions".

In both cases, the RBI said the penalties are based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the banks with their customers.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
penalty icici bank kotak mahindra bank reserve bank
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP