RBI monetary policy review LIVE: FY23 GDP growth forecast revised down to 6.8%

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced that Monetary policy Committee (MPC) which deliberated for three days starting on Monday has decided by 5-1 majority to hike interest rate by 35 basis points.

Since May, MPC has hiked interest rate by 190 basis points - (100 basis points equals 1 per cent) in an attempt to tackle inflation. In the latest figure released in October, retail inflation was 6.77 per cent as against 7.41 per cent in September. However, it is still far above the limit of 4 plus/minus 2 per cent inflation rate, which RBI is mandated to maintain.

Experts had divided opinion.

1) Hike in interest rates: Terming that inflation is way above the prescribed limit, experts said that MPC should continue the trend and again hike the interest rate as it has been doing since the last four sittings.

2) Moderate hike: MPC has undertaken four policy review meetings since May. In May it hiked the interest rate to 40 basis points and after that, all subsequent sittings have seen a hike by 50 basis points. Some experts said that although the hike should be there, it should be moderate.

3) Wait and watch: Some experts were of the opinion that since the change in rates takes time to reflect, MPC should wait for the effect to be evident in the economy.