RBI MPC Meet Live: Governor Shaktikanta Das to announce decisions today
- The RBI last increased the repo rate in February to 6.5%, ending the interest rate hike cycle which began in May 2022.
Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday will unveil the decisions of the six-member MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) for the next set of bi-monthly monetary policy. The RBI's high-powered rate-setting panel began its three-day brainstorming on Wednesday.
The RBI left the benchmark policy rate (repo) unchanged in its four monetary policies. The repo rate refers to the rate at which commercial banks borrow money by selling their securities to the reserve bank. These rates are key to boosting credit and investments by businesses to boost economic growth.
The RBI last increased the repo rate in February to 6.5%, ending the interest rate hike cycle which began in May 2022 in the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine war and subsequent disruptions in the global supply chain.
What know about RBI Monetary Policy Committee meeting:
- According to the report by Deutsche Bank, the interest rate cycle appears to have peaked and the RBI is unlikely to go for further hikes, unless absolutely necessary. The rate is likely to be cut in June, it said.
- According to a Reuters poll, the RBI will hold the key policy rate at 6.50 per cent for a fifth consecutive meeting.
- Traders anticipate a hawkish undertone to the policy guidance, with the focus remaining on inflation and liquidity management.
- Fri, 08 Dec 2023 09:20 AM
RBI MPC meet LIVE: Where to watch
The RBI will livestream the governor's policy statement on RBI's YouTube channel or RBI's official X (formerly Twitter) handle.
- Fri, 08 Dec 2023 09:06 AM
RBI MPC meet LIVE: Bi-monthly meeting started on Dec 6
The bi-monthly MPC meeting started on Wednesday and the decision on rates will be announced today at around 10 am.
- Fri, 08 Dec 2023 08:55 AM
Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday will unveil the decisions of the six-member MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) for the next set of bi-monthly monetary policy.