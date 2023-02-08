RBI to allow lending and borrowing of government bonds

India’s central bank plans to allow lending and borrowing of government bonds, a move aimed at further deepening the nation’s $1 trillion debt market.

RBI Monetary Policy 2023 Live

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This will provide investors an avenue to deploy their idle securities, enhance portfolio returns and enhance wider participation,” Governor Shaktikanta Das said in Mumbai, after raising interest rates by a quarter point.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON