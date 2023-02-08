Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RBI to allow lending and borrowing of government bonds

Published on Feb 08, 2023 11:07 AM IST

“This will provide investors an avenue to deploy their idle securities, enhance portfolio returns and enhance wider participation,” Governor Shaktikanta Das said in Mumbai, after raising interest rates by a quarter point.

The RBI on Wednesday increased repo rate by 25 bps to 6.5%.(HT_PRINT)
Bloomberg | | Posted by Yagya Sharma

India’s central bank plans to allow lending and borrowing of government bonds, a move aimed at further deepening the nation’s $1 trillion debt market.

