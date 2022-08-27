Realme joins hands with Flipkart for ‘Priority Pass’: All you need to know

Realme has launched a ‘product’ on Flipkart, by availing which, those who are looking to buy a Realme smartphone can purchase the device with various additional benefits. It is called the ‘Realme Priority Pass’, and will help you save up to ₹1,000 while purchasing the smartphone.

Here's all you need to know about the ‘Realme Priority Pass’:

(1.) The pass is available at a price of just ₹99. Customers can buy it till September 7; from September 8 onwards, when they order a Realme smartphone through Flipkart, they will get a slew of special benefits.

(2.) The benefits are as follows: an extra discount of 5% up to ₹1,000, screen damage protection for free, and a free Disney-Hotstar subscription.

(3.) However, the offer will be only valid on select smartphones of the Chinese manufacturer; the list of such devices will be made available soon.

(4.) Also, once purchased, this offer will not be taken back. Additionally, Flipkart has mentioned the following with this pass: "Buy this product and win an amazing cashback coupon for The Big Billion Days Sale 2022'.

