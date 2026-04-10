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Reliance rations fuel at Jio-BP petrol pumps as shortages deepen

While Reliance Industries has issued no formal directive, operators of Jio-BP petrol pumps have begun enforcing a ₹1,000/visit cap to curb panic buying.

Updated on: Apr 10, 2026 09:16 am IST
Bloomberg |
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Reliance Industries Ltd. has capped fuel purchases across its petrol pumps as the Iran war continues to choke off supplies despite a tentative ceasefire.

A Jio-BP petrol pump. While Reliance Industries runs only 2% of the more than 102,000 fuel stations in India, it’s the first operator to go beyond price hikes to rationing supply.

The country’s largest private-sector oil refiner is restricting individual purchases to 1,000 per visit at fuel stations it operates with partner BP Plc, according to people familiar with the matter. The joint venture has more than 2,000 fuel pumps across the country.

While the company has issued no formal directive, operators of Jio-BP petrol pumps have begun enforcing the caps to curb panic buying and prevent its stations from running dry as demand surges, the people said, asking not to be named because the information isn’t public.

The rationing comes as India, the world’s third-largest oil consumer, grapples with the fallout of the weeks-long near-closure of the Strait of Hormuz—a vital lane for global shipments of crude, petroleum and natural gas. While a fragile US-Iran truce is in place, tanker traffic remains disrupted and insurers continue to classify the area as high-risk.

India imports more than 90% of its oil requirements, leaving it particularly vulnerable to disruptions in the Persian Gulf. Oil prices have remained volatile as traders weighed the duration of the Hormuz blockade against global inventories and the risk that the ceasefire could falter.

Brent crude extended gains in early Asian trade Friday after Saudi Arabia said its production capacity has been reduced due to attacks on energy infrastructure.

State-owned refiners had last cut pump prices in March 2024 under government intervention. Fuel retailers are currently losing 24.40 on every litre of gasoline sold and 104.99 per litre on diesel, the federal oil ministry said in a post on X on 1 April.

 
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