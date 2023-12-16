Reliance General Insurance Company's new policy can help you get treated worldwide, cover up to 8.30 crore

Reliance General Insurance Company Ltd, a a subsidiary of Reliance Capital, has unveiled a new policy for providing insurance cover not only within the borders of India but across the world.

‘Reliance Health Global’ covers heart surgeries, joint or hip replacements, bone marrow transplants, neurosurgery, gene therapy, etc

According to the company's website, the policy is called ‘Reliance Health Global’ and has a tagline ‘A Health Policy Without Borders’.

The policy covers the insured customers globally and will provide them with the best treatment from the best hospitals anywhere in the world including the United States and Canada.

‘Reliance Health Global’ covers heart surgeries, joint or hip replacements, bone marrow transplants, neurosurgery, gene therapy, etc. This policy provides coverage for the customer and his/her family by offering a sum of up to $1 million ( ₹8.30 crore).

“It is also the first global health insurance policy that covers you for emergency and planned treatments within India by offering an unlimited Sum Insured^, which makes it one of the best international health insurance policies in the world,” the company website description read.

According to the company, besides the hospitalisation expenses. the policy also covers travel and accommodation expenses and extends it to the insured's companion and organ donor.

"As India globalises and a lot of Indians keep travelling abroad for work or leisure it's imperative to remove their pain of buying multiple policies separately for India and overseas," Reliance General Insurance CEO Rakesh Jain was quoted by PTI as saying.

