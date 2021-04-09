Home / Business / Reliance Industries to move SAT against Sebi fine
business

Reliance Industries to move SAT against Sebi fine

On Wednesday, the markets regulator had fined Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Kokilaben Ambani, Nita Ambani, Tina Ambani, Reliance Industries Holding, Reliance Realty and others in connection with failure to comply with the regulator’s takeover code regulations.
By Kalpana Pathak
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 08:23 AM IST
“There has been no violation of Regulation 11(1) of the Sebi Takeover Regulations and they have complied with applicable laws, the conglomerate said in a filing with BSE(Reuters )

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Thursday said it will appeal in the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) against the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) penalty of 25 crore on its chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani.

“There has been no violation of Regulation 11(1) of the Sebi Takeover Regulations and they have complied with applicable laws. An appeal will be preferred to the Securities Appellate Tribunal and they remain confident of vindicating their position,” the conglomerate said in a filing with BSE.

On Wednesday, the markets regulator had fined Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Kokilaben Ambani, Nita Ambani, Tina Ambani, Reliance Industries Holding, Reliance Realty and others in connection with failure to comply with the regulator’s takeover code regulations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP