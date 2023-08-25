Reliance Industries to sell up to 10% stake in retail arm: Report
Reuters |
Reliance Industries plans to sell 8%-10% stake in Reliance Retail Ventures for expansion, debt repayment, and public listing.
India's Reliance Industries is likely to sell an additional 8%-10% stake in its retail arm Reliance Retail Ventures to fund expansion, retire debt and prepare for a public listing of the conglomerate's retail business, the Economic Times reported on Friday.
(This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.)
