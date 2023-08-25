Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Reliance Industries to sell up to 10% stake in retail arm: Report

Reuters |
Aug 25, 2023 10:10 AM IST

Reliance Industries plans to sell 8%-10% stake in Reliance Retail Ventures for expansion, debt repayment, and public listing.

India's Reliance Industries is likely to sell an additional 8%-10% stake in its retail arm Reliance Retail Ventures to fund expansion, retire debt and prepare for a public listing of the conglomerate's retail business, the Economic Times reported on Friday.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries.(REUTERS)

(This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.)

Topics
reliance industries ltd
