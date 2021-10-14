Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Reliance tops Indian firms in Forbes world's top 100 best employers list. Check other names
business

Reliance tops Indian firms in Forbes world's top 100 best employers list. Check other names

The top place in the Forbes rankings was occupied by South Korean giant Samsung Electronics, followed by US giants IBM, Microsoft, Amazon, Apple, Alphabet and Dell Technologies.
Mukesh Ambani-owned RIL was placed at the 52nd position in the overall ranking of 750 global corporates.(HT_PRINT)
Published on Oct 14, 2021 07:28 PM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is among the top four Indian companies to work for, according to World's Best Employers rankings 2021 published by Forbes on Thursday. Mukesh Ambani-owned RIL was placed at the 52nd position in the overall ranking of 750 global corporates.

Other Indian companies that made it to the top 100 rankings include ICICI Bank at 65, HDFC Bank at 77 and HCL Technologies at 90. Apart from that, State Bank of India (SBI) was ranked at 119, Larsen & Toubro at 127, Infosys 588, Tata Group at 746 and Life Insurance Corp (LIC) was placed at 504. Other Indian firms on the list include Bajaj at 215, Axis Bank at 254, Indian Bank at 314, Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) at 404, Amara Raja Group at 405, Kotak Mahindra Bank at 418 and Bank of India at 451. ITC was placed at 453, while Cipla was on 460 and Bank of Baroda at 496.

The top place in the Forbes rankings was occupied by South Korean giant Samsung Electronics, followed by US giants IBM, Microsoft, Amazon, Apple, Alphabet and Dell Technologies. China-based Huawei was the 8th in order of the best employer in the world.

RELATED STORIES

Forbes said the rankings were decided after a large-scale survey was carried out among employees, who were asked to rate their employers on numerous parameters, according to news agency PTI. It added that the rankings were compiled after surveying 150,000 full-time and part-time workers from 58 countries working for multinational companies and institutions, reported PTI. Forbes said it partnered with market research company Statista for the same.

"Survey participants were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. They were also asked to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stood out positively or negatively. The list is composed of 750 companies that received the highest scores," it said.

Among the many criteria based on which employees had to rate their employers include their image, economic footprint, talent development, gender equality and social responsibility. "The 750 companies that received the highest total scores made the final list," Forbes said.

Reliance, which is India’s biggest company by revenues, profits and market capitalisation, was recently recognised as 'India's Best Employers among Nation Builders 2021' by the Great Place to Work institute - a global authority on workplace culture.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
forbes honour reliance industries ltd.
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

80,000 green cards are about to disappear from the U.S.

Sonos Move is a smarter smart speaker, but is that enough to make you splurge?

Sensex soars 568 points to end at all-time high of 61,305; Nifty at 18,338

WPI inflation eases to 10.66% in September on lower food prices
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP