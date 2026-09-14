Retail inflation rises to 4.82% in August from 4.45% in July

India's annual retail inflation jumped to 4.82% in August from 4.45% in July, driven by higher food and fuel prices and strengthening a case for an interest rate hike in October.

The rate-hike concerns have intensified over the past month as a sustained rise in global oil prices threatens to add to inflation pressures, with Brent crude futures near $108 a barrel. (File Photo for Representation)

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The August print is marginally higher than a 4.80% inflation that the economists were expecting in a Reuters poll and marking a third straight month when it was above the Reserve Bank of India's 4% medium-term target .

The central bank left its benchmark policy rate unchanged at 5.25% last month, but minutes of its last monetary policy meeting showed that some RBI officials, including Governor Sanjay Malhotra, favoured a rate hike if inflation spread across segments.

The rate-hike concerns have intensified over the past month as a sustained rise in global oil prices threatens to add to inflation pressures, with Brent crude futures near $108 a barrel.

India imports nearly 85% of its oil needs, more than half of it from the Middle East, where the U.S.-Iran war has caused major supply disruptions.

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{{^usCountry}} Still, Asia's third-largest economy continues to be an outlier among regional peers such as Indonesia and the Philippines that have raised rates in response to higher energy prices and currency volatility. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Still, Asia's third-largest economy continues to be an outlier among regional peers such as Indonesia and the Philippines that have raised rates in response to higher energy prices and currency volatility. {{/usCountry}}

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India's food inflation climbed to 5.95% in August from 5.52%in July, on the back of weak monsoon showers, with sharp increases in prices of staples such as ginger, onion and garlic.

Transport inflation accelerated to 4.60% in August from 4.43% in the previous month.