RITES, IIT-Delhi to collaborate on road design and safety works

RITES, a leading engineering consultancy corporation specialising in the field of transport infrastructure, has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT-D) to explore avenues of mutual collaboration on road design and road safety consultancy projects.

Through the MoU, RITES and IIT-Delhi intend to bring in best practices by leveraging expertise and technologies of each other to optimise operations and expand on a global level.

The collaboration will not only create a platform to enhance capabilities for carrying out infrastructure projects, but also facilitate exploring of consultancy opportunities arising at various government, semi-government and autonomous bodies as well as private entities and multilateral-funding agencies.

The public sector undertaking (PSU) has been expanding its technical cooperation in the transportation sector.

Last week, RITES signed an agreement with the National Railways of Zimbabwe to enable technical support in the field of rail transportation, railway infrastructure development, including leasing of rolling stock and training of personnel among others.

RITES Limited is a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach. The company has experience spanning 47 years and has undertaken projects in over 55 countries across Asia, Africa, South America, and Middle East region. RITES Limited is the only export arm of Indian Railways for providing rolling stock overseas (other than Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia).