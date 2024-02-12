 Ritesh Agarwal-led OYO knocks at SEBI's door again. Here's why - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Ritesh Agarwal-led OYO knocks at SEBI's door again. Here's why

Ritesh Agarwal-led OYO knocks at SEBI's door again. Here's why

ByHT News Desk
Feb 12, 2024 04:53 PM IST

Oravel Stays Ltd, the company which operates OYO, reported a Q3 profit of ₹30 crore, founder and chief executive officer Ritesh Agarwal told employees

Hospitality and travel tech brand OYO's senior executives have recently Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) as the company looks forward to expediting its IPO approval by the market regulator.

Oyo founder and CEO Ritesh Agarwal(X/Ritesh Agarwal)
Oyo founder and CEO Ritesh Agarwal(X/Ritesh Agarwal)

According to an Economic Times report, OYO officials have informed SEBI about a partial pre-paymenet of outstanding Term Loan B worth $200 million and a positive rating by international rating firms Moody's and Fitch.

ALSO READ: When will OYO IPO come? Investor SoftBank says…

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

As per the report, the company's lead bankers and senior officials updated SEBI with the improvements that were made in OYO's bottomline and other financial parameters in the last four quarters.

Oravel Stays Ltd, the company which operates OYO, reported a Q3 profit of 30 crore, founder and chief executive officer Ritesh Agarwal told employees in a townhall.

The company had reported its second quarter profit of 16 crore.

"In the upcoming quarters, we anticipate a consistent rise in PAT, driven by enhanced patron confidence, improved customer experience , and favourable market conditions conducive to sustained growth," Agarwal was quoted by PTI as saying.

OYO to work closely to address all SEBI queries

As per the ET report, OYO has offered to work closely to timely clear all the queries by the market watchdog

Last year OYO had prepaid 1,620 crore debt through a buyback process that involved the repurchase of 30 per cent of the company's outstanding Term Loan B (TLB).

The IPO-bound firm, in its last public filing, had disclosed that it achieved operational profitability in FY23, clocking an adjusted EBITDA of 277 crore.

Earlier, Agarwal had shared with employees that the company had turned cash flow positive in the fourth quarter of FY23.

Last month, Malaysian sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Berhad was said to be in discussions to lead a $400 million funding round in Oravel Stays, Bloomberg reported.

OYO, backed by Softbank Group Corp, is seeking to raise funds for expansion and cutting debt. Avendus Capital Pvt. is advising the company on the fund raise, the report added.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business Newsalong withGold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On