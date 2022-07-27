HCL’s Roshni Nadar Malhotra is richest woman in India | List of top 10

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, chairperson of Indian tech giant HCL Technologies Limited, is the richest woman in the country for the second year in a row with a wealth of ₹84,330 crore, according to the ‘Leading Wealthy Women 2021’ report published by Hurun India in collaboration with Kotak Private Banking.

The position of the second richest woman in India is secured by Nykaa founder and chief executive office (CEO) Falguni Nayar. According to the report, Nayar is the country's richest self-made woman and the world's tenth richest self-made woman. Her net worth is ₹57,520 crore.

India's largest Biopharmaceutical company Biocon's founder and CEO Kiran Mazumdar Shaw is the country's third richest woman with a wealth of ₹29,030 crore.

Here is the list of the top 10 richest women in India.

Rank Name Company Wealth/Net worth (INR) 1 Roshni Nadar Malhotra HCL 84, 330 crore (wealth) 2 Falguni Nayar Nykaa 57,520 crore (net worth) 3 Kiran Mazumdar Shaw Biocon 29,030 crore (wealth) 4 Nilima Motaparti Divi's Laboratories 28,180 crore (wealth) 5 Radha Vembu Zoho 26, 260 crore (wealth) 6 Leena Gandhi Tewari USV 24,280 crore (net worth) 7 Anu Aga and Meher Pudumjee Thermax 14,530 crore (net worth) 8 Neha Narkhede Confluent 13,380 crore (net worth) 9 Vandana Lal Dr Lal PathLabs 6,810 crore (wealth)

10 Renu Munjal Hero FinCorp 6,620 crore (net worth)

The list has a total of the 100 richest women in the country. Some notable entrants into the list included Lenskart co-founder Neha Bansal who has a net worth of Rs, 1,540 crore, and LEAD school co-founder Smita Deorah with a wealth of ₹1,390 crore.

Social gaming app WinZo's co-founder Saumya Singh Rathore, 34, was one of the youngest women additions to the List with a wealth of ₹520 crore. However, the youngest woman on the list was 33-year-old Kanika Tekriwal of Bhopal-based Jetsetgo with a wealth of ₹420 crore

The ‘Leading Wealthy Women 2021’ report is the third annual list of India's wealthiest women entrepreneurs and professional managers. According to the statement issued by Hurun India and Kotak Private Banking, the wealth calculations were based on a snapshot taken on December 31 last year.

In comparison to the last list, the cut-off for the latest one has tripled, the statement added. The highest number of entrants in the latest list was from Delhi-National Capital Region at 25, followed by Mumbai (21) and Hyderabad (12).

