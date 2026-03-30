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    Rupee breaches 95/dollar, bond yield tops 7% for first time since July 2024

    The rupee weakened past the 95 per dollar mark for the first time to 95.20 per dollar, down 0.3% on day.

    Updated on: Mar 30, 2026 3:14 PM IST
    By HT Business Desk
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    The rupee fell to an all-time low and the bond yield crossed 7% for the first time since July 2024, as Reserve Bank of India's move to limit banks' forex positions had little impact on the currency market.

    Traders reckon that the Reserve Bank of India will likely step in to avert a sharp slide in the rupee against the US dollar. (PTI)
    Traders reckon that the Reserve Bank of India will likely step in to avert a sharp slide in the rupee against the US dollar. (PTI)

    The rupee weakened past the 95/dollar mark to 95.20—down 0.3% on day as worries over elevated crude oil prices kept the stock market on track for the worst fiscal performance since FY21.

    The 10-year bond yield hit a high of 7.0121%—the highest since 5 July 2024, and up from the previous session's close of 6.9419%.

    • HT Business Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT Business Desk

      The HT Business Desk provides comprehensive coverage of the Indian and global financial markets. Based in Mumbai and New Delhi, the team tracks everything from Sensex and Nifty movements to the latest from India Inc., trade deals, and macroeconomic policy. We aim to empower readers with timely, fact-checked news that clarifies the complexities of the business world.Read More

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