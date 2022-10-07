Home / Business / Rupee falls 15 paise to close at all-time low of 82.32 against US dollar: Report

Rupee falls 15 paise to close at all-time low of 82.32 against US dollar: Report

business
Published on Oct 07, 2022 04:52 PM IST

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 82.19, then fell further to 82.43 and finally settled for the day at an all-time low of 82.32 against the American currency, registering a decline of 15 paise over its previous close.

On Thursday, the Indian currency for the first time closed below the 82 level against the greenback. It plunged 55 paise to close at a record low of 82.17 against the US currency.
On Thursday, the Indian currency for the first time closed below the 82 level against the greenback. It plunged 55 paise to close at a record low of 82.17 against the US currency.
PTI | | Posted by Aryan Prakash

The rupee depreciated 15 paise to close at an all-time low of 82.32 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday as a firm American currency and risk-averse sentiment among investors weighed on the local unit.

Moreover, a negative trend in domestic equities and elevated crude oil prices sapped investor appetite, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 82.19, then fell further to 82.43 and finally settled for the day at an all-time low of 82.32 against the American currency, registering a decline of 15 paise over its previous close.

On Thursday, the Indian currency for the first time closed below the 82 level against the greenback. It plunged 55 paise to close at a record low of 82.17 against the US currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, declined 0.19 per cent to 112.04.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures surged 0.82 per cent to USD 95.19 per barrel after oil cartel OPEC decided to cut production in view of weakening global demand.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 30.81 points or 0.05 per cent to end at 58,191.29, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 17.15 points or 0.1 per cent to 17,314.65.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Thursday as they purchased shares worth 279.01 crore, as per exchange data.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rupee falling indian rupee us dollar + 1 more
rupee falling indian rupee us dollar

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out