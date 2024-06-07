Satya Nadella’s 10 career tips after decade as Microsoft CEO: 'Listen more, talk less'

Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft celebrated 10 years as CEO this year, driving growth and even guiding the company in dethroning Apple as the world's most valuable public company earlier this year, according to a Business Insider report. Microsoft Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella(AFP)

Here are 10 management and career tips that helped him achieve success.

Create clarity

Nadella says being able to "create clarity when none exists" is the “most important attribute that any leader needs to have.”

"You don't need a leader when everything is well-defined, and it's easy, and all you have got to do is follow a well-written plan," he said in a 2019 interview with Chicago Booth Magazine. “But in an ambiguous situation, where there cannot be complete information, that is when leadership will matter. Your ability to come into an uncertain time and an uncertain future and bring about clarity is key.”

Energize people

"There is no simple thing that is always under your control, so the idea that you have got to create energy all around you is another element—you have got to really pick up the skills to do it," he also told the magazine. You have got to be at your evangelical best. You have got to have followership all around you."

"In the long run EQ trumps IQ," he also said. He believes that without being a source of energy for others, very little can be accomplished.

Deliver success

A leader must also be able to "create success in what is an overconstrained space," he says.

"Life is an overconstraint problem," he said in the magazine interview. “So you can't say, 'You know what? I'm just waiting for you to remove all the constraints and I'll be perfect.' When leaders come in and say, 'I'm not able to do this or I'm not able to drive success or achieve success because of all these exogenous factors,' guess what? Everything is exogenous.”

Listen in meetings — and be decisive

"Listen more, talk less, and be decisive when the time comes," he said in a 2015 interview with The Wall Street Journal.

Foster psychological safety

Nadella says he's big on fostering psychological safety at work, which creates an environment where employees don't fear punishment for asking questions, sharing concerns, or making mistakes, he said in an interview at the 2022 Wharton Future of Work Conference.

"The psychological safety that you create around you, especially the more senior you are, becomes super important," he said in an interview at the 2022 Wharton Future of Work Conference. “One technique of that is to share your own fallibility because that gives confidence to others.”

Be empathetic

Nadella doesn't consider empathy a soft skill; in fact, he thinks it's "the hardest skill we learn," he said in a 2023 interview with Axel Springer CEO Mathias Döpfner.

"If you have empathy for your people, they will do their best work and you'll make progress," Nadella said in a 2020 episode of LinkedIn's "Hello Monday" podcast.

He added that empathy also helps foster innovation.

"Innovation is about meeting the unmet unarticulated needs of customers," he said on the podcast. “What's the source of it? You could say it's design thinking, but design thinking is empathy.”

Keep analysing yourself

No one is the “perfect” leader, but those questioning how they could have brought more clarity, energy, or freedom to their employees will always improve, Nadella said, speaking to LinkedIn’s CEO Ryan Roslansky as part of its The Path video series.

Give your best and keep learning from your current role

Nadella said he never thought of becoming the CEO when he started working at Microsoft, over 30 years ago. He says he was focused on excelling in whatever role he had at the time.

“Don’t wait for your next job to do your best work,” he told Roslansky in the interview.

Be adaptable

Throughout his time at Microsoft, Nadella said he had to constantly adapt depending on the teams he worked with and the divisions he managed, all while keeping pace with fast-changing technologies. He led the development of some of Microsoft’s complex products, including Bing and Xbox Live, according to a CNBC report.

Know your purpose and what drives you

Nadella recalled how a conversation with Doug Burgum, the current governor of North Dakota, made him think about his purpose at Microsoft, he said in a May 2018 interview with CNBC.

Burgum pointed out the importance of thinking about a deeper meaning to work, one that’s more than transactional, since we spend so much time at our jobs.

It led Nadella to ask himself: “Why am I at Microsoft? What is it that gives me the energy at Microsoft, day in and day after?” he told CNBC’s Jon Fortt.

That motivation came, he said, from “curiosity, a love of ideas, and the ability to translate that into impact.”