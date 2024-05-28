Satya Nadella on GPT-3.5's 'remarkable' role in helping an Indian farmer understand subsidies

Microsoft held its annual conference, Build 2024 and revealed tremendous advances in artificial intelligence. During the speech, CEO Satya Nadella, enthralled the crowd with a story about an Indian farmer whose life was changed by technology. He presented the story, laying the groundwork for big announcements such as improvements in Azure and Copilot, as well as advances from Microsoft-backed firms like Open AI. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella spoke about an Indian farmer.(AP)

He began his address by saying, "I'll always remember this moment in January 2023, when I met a rural Indian farmer who was able to reason over some government farm subsidies that he had heard about on television using GPT-3.5 and his voice. It was remarkable, right? For me, it just brought home the power of all of this because a frontier model developed on the West Coast of the United States just a few months earlier was used by a developer in India to improve the life of a rural Indian farmer directly. The rate of diffusion is unlike anything I've seen in my professional career, and it's just increasing." (Also Read: Why has Microsoft's Satya Nadella been fined by the Indian government? HT explains)

Further, he also mentioned a developer he met in Thailand. Nadella said, "I was in Thailand, where I met a developer. I had a great roundtable, and he talked to me about how he used Phi-3 and GPT-4, and he used Phi-3 to optimise all of the things that he was doing with RAG. I mean, this is crazy, and, I mean, this is unbelievable."

He further added, "It had just launched a few weeks earlier, and I was there in Bangkok, Thailand, listening to a developer talk about this technology as a real expert on it. So it's just great to see the democratisation force that we love to talk about but to witness it has just been something. And this is, quite frankly, the impact of why we are in this industry. And it's what gives us, I would say, that deep meaning in our work."