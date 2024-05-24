 Paris's Champs-Elysees gets ready to host giant open air picnic in a bid to reinvent French capital's iconic boulevard | Travel - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 24, 2024
Paris's Champs-Elysees gets ready to host giant open air picnic in a bid to reinvent French capital's iconic boulevard

AFP | | Posted by Krishna Priya Pallavi, New Delhi
May 24, 2024 02:48 PM IST

The aim of the giant open-air picnic event is to show that Champs-Elysees, famous for its expensive boutiques and restaurants, is not only good for shopping.

Paris's most famous street the Champs-Elysees is to host a giant open-air picnic on Sunday as the French capital's iconic boulevard seeks to reinvent itself. Nearly 273,000 people have applied to take part in the event which will see a 216-metre-long red-and-white chequered rug cover the picnic ground and feature free packed meals from organisers' eight partner restaurants.

Around 4,000 people have been selected to participate in the "le grand pique-nique", with each guest invited to bring up to six additional people.
Around 4,000 people have been selected to participate in the "le grand pique-nique", with each guest invited to bring up to six additional people. (Pexels (For representation))

Around 4,000 people have been selected to participate in the "le grand piquenique", with each guest invited to bring up to six additional people and choose one of two sittings, at noon or 2:00 pm.

The "world's largest tablecloth", made from 25 pieces of recycled fibre, will be assembled on site by 150 people, the organisers said.

The aim of the event is to show that the Champs-Elysees, famous for its expensive boutiques and restaurants, is not only good for shopping, said Marc-Antoine Jamet, president of the organiser, the Champs-Elysees Committee.

"It's a way of telling Parisians: 'Come back to the Champs-Elysees'", he said.

In 2023, the association transformed the avenue into an open-air mass "dictation" spellathon, pitting thousands of France's brainiest bookworms against one another.

With 1,779 desks laid out on the boulevard, organisers had sought to break the world record for a dictation spelling competition.

The historic UGC Normandie cinema, which opened in 1937, is set to close in June due to decline in business.

On Monday, the Committee was due to present a 1,800-page study of possible ways to reinvent the Champs-Elysees.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
