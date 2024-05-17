With the rise of temperatures in southern states, the queen of mountains, Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu, is witnessing a gradual increase in tourist footfall day-by-day as the summer festival kick-started in the region along with the annual flower exhibition. Tamil Nadu: Bryant Park in Kodaikanal transforms into floral wonderland for tourists (Photo by Twitter/PasumaiVikatan)

The annual flower show is organised as part of the festival, attracting more tourists from various regions.

The temperature in most southern states has been increasing over the past few days resulting in the increased footfall of tourists from Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka to Kodaikanal.

"I have been to Kodaikanal many times, but this is my first time to see the flower exhibition, the sculptures decorated with flowers are excellent, and the weather is pleasant as it has been raining for the last two days," Bala Krishna, one of the tourists said.

The flower show at Bryant Park is the highlight of the summer festival. It takes place in Kodaikanal and attracts not only tourists from other districts of Tamil Nadu but also from other states of India.

Another tourist, Sajitha said, "This year's exhibition has a variety of flowers, especially tulips and carnations. From new varieties of peacocks, bears, and selfie points to 360-degree views for video-creating places. I am happy to visit this place and I request tourists to visit here and enjoy the pleasant weather of Kodaikanal and flower exhibition. In comparison to last year, they have organised the exhibition very well. From creativity level to flower collection, everything is perfect."

Another tourist, Padma said that “We came from Tirunelveli. It's the first day of the flower show here. In three days, we visited a lot. Talking about her first experience at the flower show, she said, that flowers from different varieties, vegetable carvings and flower arches are showcased here. We enjoyed a lot in this pleasant weather.”

Kodaikanal, popularly known as the Queen of Hill Resorts, is located in the Dindigul District. The summer season here falls in April and May, and it becomes vibrant in May.

During this period, thousands of visitors arrive to enjoy this season. To add to the attraction, flower shows, summer festivals, sports festivals, and other entertainment events are also organized.

Kodaikanal enjoys a pleasant climate throughout the year, making it an ideal tourist destination in any season.