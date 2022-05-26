SBI announces 'RTXC' feature to avail personal loan: All you need to know

The State Bank of India (SBI) recently launched a service which will make it easier and more convenient for its customers to avail personal loan, amounting to a maximum of ₹35 lakh. Called the SBI Real Time Xpress Credit (RTXC), the feature is available on the bank's YONO (You Only Need One) app and is, therefore, 100 percent paperless and digital.

“Say yes to your dreams! Introducing Real Time Xpress Credit (RTXC) for our eligible salaried customers. Easy and instant loan up to ₹35 lakhs on Yono app,” the SBI said on its official Twitter handle on May 23.

Speaking on the matter, Dinesh Khara, chairman of India's largest public sector lender, said, “The Xpress Credit product will enable our customers to experience a digital, hassle-free, and paperless loan process. We at SBI constantly endeavour to offer technology-led enhanced digital banking experience to the customers in order to simplify banking.”

Here's all you need to know about the ‘RTXC' feature:

(1.) Only those individuals who have a salary account with SBI, and have a monthly income of at least ₹15,000 per month, will be eligible for it.

(2.) These account holders should be employed only with central/state/quasi government Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), central PSUs, profit-making PSUs, educational institutes of national repute, and selected corporates with or without relationship with the bank.

(3.) Personal loan would be made available at low interest rates and without any need for a security or guarantor.

