Senior executive Angan Guha no longer at Wipro: Report

Angan Guha, a senior Wipro executive who was overseeing a third of the IT giant's overall business, has left the company, according to a report in HT's sister publication Mint. Guha's departure is the fifth senior-level exit from the Bengaluru headquartered firm in just the past 2 months.

During his tenure with Wipro, which lasted for nearly 3 decades, Guha held various leadership roles across India, the UK, and the US. He will be succeeded by Suzanne Dann, who will take over as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the Americas 2 Strategic Market Unit. In the July-September period, Americas 2 accounted for 31.3 percent of Wipro's $2.8 billion revenue.

Dann arrived at Wipro in April last year.

Meanwhile, Mint also said it could not independently ascertain the reason behind the departure of Guha, who was also on the 11-member Executive Board, the highest decision-making body at India's fourth-largest technology services company. Dann will be the newest member of the board, succeeding the now-former CEO.

4 other high-profile exits in last 2 months

Douglas Silva and Tomaoki Takeuchi left last week, while Sarah Adam-Gedge and Mohammed Areff departed earlier. Siva and Takeuchi joined in January 2021 and February 2021 respectively; while the former was entrusted to oversee the business in Brazil, the latter was given the same responsibility for Japan.

Adam-Gedge, on the other hand, was appointed as Managing Director (MD) for Australia and New Zealand in April last year. Areff, who headed the business for the Middle East, joined in September last year.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk