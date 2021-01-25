Sensex advances 300 points to 49,184 in opening session; Nifty above 14,400
The BSE benchmark Sensex surged 346.55 points in the opening session on Monday, propelled by a rally in financial stocks.
The 30-share index was trading 346.55 points or 0.71 per cent higher at 49,225.09 in opening trade.
Likewise, the NSE barometer Nifty rose 88.40 points or 0.62 per cent to 14,460.30 in early deals.
On the Sensex chart, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance, HDFC, Axis Bank, Bajaj FinServ, HDFC Bank and Mahindra and Mahindra were the prominent gainers.
On the other hand, RIL, PowerGrid, Asian Paints, ONGC and ITC were among the major laggards.
On Friday, the BSE Sensex had tumbled 746.22 points or 1.50 per cent to finish at 48,878.54, posting its largest single-session drop in a month; while, the NSE Nifty had slumped 218.45 points or 1.5 per cent to 14,371.90. However, a day before the Sensex had breached the historic 50,000-level for the first time ever.
Foreign institutional investors offloaded Indian equities worth ₹635.69 crore on a net basis on Friday.
Analysts are of the view that markets may remain volatile in this holiday-shortened week amid monthly derivatives expiry, quarterly earnings and the upcoming Union Budget.
Indian equity markets would remain closed on Tuesday for the Republic Day holiday.
Asian shares were trading higher in afternoon trade on Monday.
Meanwhile, Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.16 per cent higher at USD 55.30 per barrel on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rupee rises 4 paise to 72.93 against US dollar in early trade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian shares rise as banking stocks shine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Asian shares rise on recovery hopes, markets eye earnings
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex advances 300 points to 49,184 in opening session; Nifty above 14,400
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Corporate bond sales in India set to slow after a record year: Survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China was largest recipient of FDI in 2020: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hyundai looks to boost output to a record this year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tata Steel’s plan to offload Dutch ops hits a roadblock
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt to reconsider valuation of Bharat Petroleum
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eight Chartered Accountants arrested for GST fraud
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Balancing fiscal responsibility, austerity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World’s economic recovery delayed by slow vaccine rollouts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
258 arrested in govt drive against fake GST invoices, 8 CAs among them
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Canada's Trans Mountain pipeline sees fortunes shine after Keystone XL's demise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World’s economic recovery gets delayed by slow vaccine rollouts
- Double-dip recessions are now expected in Japan, the euro area and UK as restrictions to curb the virus’s spread are enforced. Record cases in the US are dragging on retail spending and hiring, prompting President Joe Biden’s new administration to seek an extra $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox