Sensex crosses historic 71,000 mark for the first time

The BSE Sensex created history on Friday as it crossed the 71,000 mark for the first time. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 569.88 points to reach its all-time high of 71,084.08 during the morning trade.During the morning trade, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro and JSW Steel were the major gainers.

The BSE Sensex created history on Friday as it crossed the 71,000 mark for the first time(ANI)

The market capitalisation (mcap) of BSE-listed firms hit a record high of ₹357 lakh crore in early trade on Friday.In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading with gains. The US markets ended higher on Thursday

Benchmark Sensex had surged past the 70,000 level for the first time in early trade on Monday. The 30-share BSE index had hit a high of 70,057pts on December 11, it fell slightly, ending Monday at 69,988, up 0.15% from the previous close, on Friday.

The Sensex was launched on January 2, 1986 and comprises 30 stocks that represent the Indian stock market. It is an important indicator of India's financial health.

Sensex witnessed a jump of around 12,400 points in the eight months since the end of March, when it was 57,5271. In late November, the broader Nifty 50 also touched 20K for the first time.

