 Sensex, Nifty rise on rally in global markets, foreign fund inflows - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Sep 10, 2024
Sensex, Nifty rise on rally in global markets, foreign fund inflows

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
Sep 10, 2024 10:06 AM IST

Key gainers included Power Grid and Bharti Airtel, while Bajaj Finserv lagged. Foreign investors bought equities worth ₹1,176.55 crore amid dip in oil prices.

Equity benchmark indices climbed in early trade tracking a rally in global markets and fresh foreign fund inflows today (September 10). The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 241.68 points to 81,801.22 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up 78.4 points to 25,014.80.

Stock market today: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)
Stock market today: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

Top gainers and losers today

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Power Grid, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, NTPC, Sun Pharma, Larsen & Toubro and Titan were the biggest gainers. Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the laggards.

What about global markets

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong were trading higher while Shanghai quoted lower. The US markets ended significantly higher on Monday.

What about FIIs and DIIs?

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth 1,176.55 crore on Monday, as per exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) also bought equities worth 1,757.02 crore.

Oil prices today

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.08 per cent to USD 71.78 a barrel. Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said, “With an overnight rebound on Wall Street, strong net buying from both FIIs and DIIs, and sluggish oil prices, bullish traders are expected to pursue bargains.”

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Tuesday, September 10, 2024
