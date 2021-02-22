Sensex plummets 1,145 points to end day at 49,744; Nifty closes at 14,675
Extending its losses for the fifth straight session, equity benchmark Sensex plummeted 1,145 points on Monday, tracking heavy losses in index majors Reliance Industries, HDFC and TCS amid negative cues from global markets.
The 30-share BSE index ended 1,145.44 points or 2.25 per cent lower at 49,744.32. The broader NSE Nifty sank 306.05 points or 2.04 per cent to finish at 14,675.70.
Dr Reddy's was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 5 per cent, followed by M&M, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank and TCS.
On the other hand, ONGC, HDFC Bank and Kotak Bank were the gainers.
"India markets opened on a flattish note tracking mixed Asian market peers with China trading in losses as PBoC kept interest rates unchanged while Japan was trading with marginal gains," said Narendra Solanki, Head- Equity Research (Fundamental), Anand Rathi.
During the afternoon session, markets started to drift lower and traded in red as amid fresh concerns over the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases contributed to the fears that the economic impact will be much larger than earlier estimates, he noted.
"Also, the major western markets failed to provide any support as it opened to trade in red with equity investors growing concern about rising bond yields in recent weeks which could hurt high-growth companies reliant on easy borrowing," Solanki added.
Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul ended on a negative note, while Tokyo traded with gains.
Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading in the red in mid-session deals.
Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.66 per cent higher at USD 62.55 per barrel.
Focus should be on providing defence equipment to smaller nations: PM Modi
- The Prime Minister, while addressing the webinar on effective implementation of budget provisions in the defence sector, outlined that India is manufacturing defence equipment to more than 40 nations.
Engine explosion spurs Boeing 777 groundings in US, Asia
- While the incident doesn’t suggest broader problems with the 777, it adds another urgent issue to Boeing’s to-do list only just after the 737 Max was cleared to fly again in markets including the US and Europe.
