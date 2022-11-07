Sensex rallies 235 points to settle at 61,185, Nifty closes in green at 18,203

Equity benchmark Sensex climbed over 230 points to reclaim the 61,000-mark on Monday, propelled by robust buying in auto, energy and metal stocks amid a firm trend in global equities.

A strong rupee against the US dollar and persistent foreign capital inflows also supported the domestic equities, traders said.

In a highly volatile session, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 234.79 points or 0.39 per cent higher at 61,185.15. The index witnessed a high of 61,401.54 and a low of 60,714.36 during the session.

The broader NSE Nifty rose by 85.65 points or 0.47 per cent to end at 18,202.80 points.

State Bank of India topped the Sensex gainers' chart, jumping 3.44 per cent, followed by Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, M&M, Maruti and PowerGrid.

In contrast, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharma and Titan were among the laggards, shedding up to 2.37 per cent.

The market breadth was in favour of the bulls, with 18 of the 30 Sensex counters closing in the green.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul logged gains.

Stock exchanges in Europe too were trading in the positive territory in mid-session deals. Wall Street had ended higher in the previous session on Friday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.19 per cent lower at USD 98.38 per barrel.

The rupee appreciated by 45 paise to close at 81.90 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers on Friday as they bought shares worth ₹1,436.25 crore, as per exchange data.

