Sensex rallies 362 points to 53,336 in early trade, Nifty climbs to 15,964.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex closed 180.22 points or 0.34 per cent higher at 52,973.84 points on Monday against its previous session's close at 52,793.62 points. The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange closed 60.15 points or 0.38 per cent higher at 15,842.30 points yesterday.

Monday saw good buying support in power, banking and financial stocks. NTPC jumped 3.05 per cent to ₹148.45. Bajaj Finance climbed 2.37 per cent to ₹5646.05. State Bank of India soared 2.27 per cent to ₹455.15. Maruti Suzuki, HDFC, Kotak Bank and IndusInd Bank were among the major Sensex gainers.

UltraTech Cement slumped 3.01 per cent to ₹6013.05 after Adani Group clinched a deal to buy Ambuja Cements and ACC from Holcim Ltd. Share prices of Ambuja Cements and ACC have surged while rival UltraTech Cement and Shree Cements declined.

Asian Paints slumped 2.15 per cent to ₹2999.45 yesterday. ITC, Tech Mahindra, Nestle India, TCS and HCL Technologies were among the major Sensex losers.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

