Sensex rises 145 points to end day near the 61,000-mark as bank shares gain, Nifty closes session at 18,125

People watch the Sensex on a screen outside Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. (PTI File Photo)
Updated on Oct 25, 2021 04:10 PM IST
Reuters | | Posted by Sharmita Kar, New Delhi

Indian shares ended mostly unchanged on Monday as losses in auto and information technology stocks were offset by gains in banks, after strong results from ICICI Bank drove other lenders higher.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended up 0.06% at 18,125.40, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.2% to 60,967.05.

ICICI Bank rose as much as 14.2% to an all-time high and helped the Nifty bank index reach a fresh peak, after the lender posted an about 25% jump in quarterly profit on Saturday.

The bank index rose 2.2%, while the auto index and the IT sub-index fell 1.8% and 1.1%, respectively.

The Nifty mid-cap index was down 1.7%, while the small-cap index dropped 3%.

Analysts said the fall in small- and mid-cap stocks indicated retreating flows from retail investors after getting caught in a correction last week amid fears of higher valuations

The Nifty mid- and small-cap indexes fell more than 4% and 5%, respectively, last week.

RELATED STORIES

Nomura on Monday downgraded India equities to "neutral" from "overweight", citing unfavourable risk-reward due to higher valuations and said a number of positives appear to have been priced in.

Meanwhile, the Nifty bank index has gained over 10% so far this month, outperforming a near 3% gain in benchmark indexes.

"This outperformance is justified by the bank results so far and the trend may continue since there is valuation comfort in the banking segment in an otherwise overvalued market," said V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Domestic institutional investors sold $600 million worth of equities in capital markets last week, while foreign investors offloaded about $343 million, Refinitiv data showed.

Among individual stocks, IT solutions provider Coforge Ltd tumbled as much 12.4% after quarterly profit missed estimates, while ABB Power Products fell 6.5% on a drop in revenue.

