Seven most-valued companies in India see 3 lakh crore spike amid NSE trends: Reliance, HDFC Bank gain big

After a bumper week for Nifty and Sensex on the stock market, the most-valued companies in India saw a major spike in their market capital. In fact. seven out of the 10 most-valued firms in India saw their market cap jump more than ₹3 lakh crore. HDFC Bank and Reliance gained thousands of crores in valuation amid the high trends of the NSE (PTI)(PTI)

The combined market value of seven of the top 10 firms in India - including HDFC, LIC and Reliance Industries - collectively saw a rise of ₹3,04,477.25 crore last week, seeing a major uptick in the trends in equities.

Of the top seven, HDFC Bank and LIC came out to be the biggest gainers. In the last week, the valuation of HDFC Bank saw a massive spike of over ₹74,076 crore, and stood at ₹12,54,664.74 crore. The market cap of LIC jumped up by ₹65,558 crore, now standing at over ₹4,89,428.32 crore.

LIC has gained major benefit from the recent high trends on the stock market, with the market cap of the company crossing the ₹5 lakh crore mark after the shares of the firm hit a 52-week high on Thursday.

Top 10 most-valued companies in India

Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries Ltd is currently the most-valued company in India, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank. However, when it comes to the rise in market cap over the last week, HDFC remained first in the rankings. Here are the most valued companies in India -

Reliance Industries Ltd

TCS

HDFC Bank

ICICI Bank

Infosys

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

Bharti Airtel

ITC

State Bank of India

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)

Out of the top 10 companies, all saw a rise in the market cap due to the trends on the stock market, but Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel and ITC saw a decline in their valuation.