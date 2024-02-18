 Six of top 10 most valued company lose ₹71k crore; LIC, TCS fall by ₹35k cr - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Six of top 10 most valued company lose 71,414 crore in a week at stock market; LIC, TCS fall by 35k crore

Six of top 10 most valued company lose 71,414 crore in a week at stock market; LIC, TCS fall by 35k crore

ByVaishnawi Sinha
Feb 18, 2024 01:20 PM IST

LIC and TCS were the biggest laggards of the week on the stock market, losing nearly ₹35,000 crore in wealth after shares fell.

As the stock market remains on its path to recovery this month from January's bloodbath, six out of the top 10 most valued companies saw a major erosion in wealth, losing over 71,000 crore in the span of one week. Out of these six firms, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) were the biggest laggards.

Most of the top 10 most valued companies lost massive wealth last week.(Bajaj Finserv)
Most of the top 10 most valued companies lost massive wealth last week.(Bajaj Finserv)

The total wealth lost by the six out of the 10 most valued companies - Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries - stood at 71,414 crore for the week.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

On the other hand, State Bank of India, Infosys, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank emerged as the gainers. They collectively added 62,038.86 crore. However, in last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 831.15 points or 1.16 per cent.

LIC became the biggest loser on the stock market this week, with its overall market value falling by 26,217.12 crore to 6,57,420.26 crore. Further, TCS market valuation tumbled by 18,762.61 crore to 14,93,980.70 crore. The two companies jointly lost nearly 35,000 crore this week.

The market capitalisation of ITC eroded by 13,539.84 crore to 5,05,092.18 crore, while that of Hindustan Unilever diminished 11,548.24 crore to 5,58,039.67 crore.

Market valuation of Bharti Airtel declined 703.60 crore to 6,30,340.9 crore, and that of Reliance Industries dipped by 642.62 crore to 19,76,493.92 crore.

While the company saw an overall dip this week, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries became the first company in India to touch a market valuation of 20 lakh crore.

Reliance continues to dominate

Out of the top 10 most valued firms, Reliance Industries continues to retain the top position with a valuation of 19,76,493.92 crore, as on Friday. After briefly touching 20 lakh crore this week, Reliance stocks slipped to 2,925 apiece.

Earlier this week, the company's shares hit their 52-week high of 2,968.40 apiece. The market cap touched 20 lakh crore on Tuesday, but slipped down to 19.93 lakh during the intra-day trade.

The top gainers from this week were the State Bank of India and Infosys. The market capitalisation of SBI jumped 27,220.07 crore to 6,73,585.09 crore. Infosys added 13,592.73 crore, taking its valuation to 7,06,573.08 crore.

Market valuation of HDFC Bank climbed by 12,684.58 crore to 10,78,493.29 crore and that of ICICI Bank went up by 8,541.48 crore to 7,17,796.25 crore.

Infosys added 13,592.73 crore, taking its valuation to 7,06,573.08 crore. Market valuation of HDFC Bank climbed by 12,684.58 crore to 10,78,493.29 crore and that of ICICI Bank went up by 8,541.48 crore to 7,17,796.25 crore.

(With inputs from PTI)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business Newsalong withGold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On