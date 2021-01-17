Six of top-10 most valued firms add over 1.13 lakh crore in cumulative market cap

Six of the top-10 most valued domestic firms together added ₹1,13,018.94 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services and Bharti Airtel emerging as the biggest gainers.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel were the gainers.

On the other hand, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finance took losses in their market valuation for the week.

The valuation of TCS jumped by ₹42,495.76 crore to ₹12,13,371.12 crore.

Bharti Airtel's market capitalisation (m-cap) climbed by ₹33,960.84 crore to ₹3,28,697.33 crore.

HDFC Bank added ₹19,001.41 crore to ₹8,07,615.27 crore in its valuation and the market cap of Infosys gained ₹14,184.43 crore to reach ₹5,72,957.16 crore.

The valuation of RIL rose by ₹2,884.44 crore to reach ₹12,28,330.03 crore and that of ICICI Bank gained by ₹492.06 crore to ₹3,74,745.94 crore.

In contrast, Kotak Mahindra Bank's valuation tumbled by ₹21,171.32 crore to ₹3,69,082.01 crore.

The m-cap of Bajaj Finance plunged ₹12,000.53 crore to ₹2,94,156.02 crore.

HUL's valuation dipped by ₹9,034.04 crore to ₹5,52,592.14 crore and HDFC's worth declined by ₹3,861.42 crore to ₹4,73,801.61 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 most valued domestic firms, RIL was leading the chart followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance.

During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark advanced by 252.16 points or 0.51 per cent.