SpiceJet plans to bring 10 grounded aircraft back in service by mid April

Domestic airline SpiceJet announced on Friday that it plans to return 10 grounded aircraft, including four Boeing B737 Max, to service by mid-April, news agency PTI reported. This decision follows SpiceJet’s recent agreement with US-based engine maintenance company StandardAero Inc to restore its grounded MAX fleet. (File) (Pic used for representation)(Reuters)

Since October 2024, the airline has expanded its fleet by 10 aircraft—three previously grounded planes that were reactivated and seven newly leased ones.

“Our plan to bring 10 aircraft back into service by mid-April is a reflection of SpiceJet’s unwavering commitment to its growth and operational excellence. SpiceJet is on a strong path to recovery and growth, and we remain focused on providing reliable and affordable air travel to millions of Indians,” Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet, told the Economic Times.

How many aircraft are in operation?

As of January 10, SpiceJet has 28 aircraft in operation out of its total fleet of 62, according to the flight tracking website Planespotter.com. The operational fleet includes 20 Boeing B737s, six De Havilland Canada DHC-8 Dash 8s, and two Airbus A320s.

The remaining 34 planes—16 B737s and 18 DHC-8 Dash 8s—are grounded for various reasons, as per the website.

According to PTI, SpiceJet said that bringing 10 grounded aircraft back into service will significantly boost its current operational fleet. However, some of these planes may be redelivered to lessors during the same period.

The airline further stated that its network expansion strategy over the past three months has led to the introduction of over 60 new flights, improving connectivity and offering more service options for passengers.

The agreement with StandardAero Inc. followed successful collaborations with CFM International, the manufacturer of LEAP-1B engines, and a major lessor. According to SpiceJet, these partnerships enabled the un-grounding and return to service of three Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.