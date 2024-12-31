Airlines induct over 12.6% planes more in 2024: Data

Indian airlines inducted around 12.6% more aircraft in 2024 in comparison to the previous year, according to data from fleet tracking website Planespotter. In 2023, scheduled Indian operators (including former airlines like Go First and Vistara) inducted 112 aircraft in their fleet against 81 added in 2022, which was an increase of 38% (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

In 2024, Indian airlines added 134 aircraft to their fleets compared to 119 the year before, data on the website showed on Tuesday. Of the 134 planes, full-service carrier Air India inducted 24 aircraft, including five A350s. Air India Express, the airline’s low cost arm, introduced 18 new aircraft.

The fleet tracking website revealed that India’s largest airline by market share, IndiGo, inducted 75 aircraft as compared to 63 in 2023. To be sure, these aircraft include the ones inducted to replace aircraft which had completed their lease period and gone back to the lessors as well as those inducted to overcome the issue of grounded aircraft due to the engine issues.

SpiceJet, the airline that struggled with severe debt, also added aircraft. In September, SpiceJet’s shareholders approved a plan to raise ₹3,000 crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) to address financial challenges and settle outstanding dues. Since then, the airline inducted 10 planes which included seven B737s, two A320s and one Bombardier aircraft.

The country’s newest airline, Akasa Air, inducted four B737 Max. It had inducted eight of them in 2023 as per Planespotter. Vistara, before it merged with Air India on November 12, added three new aircraft (two A320s and a B787).

“Indian aviation has been on an upswing in the last two-three years due to consolidation. 2024 has been the best year in terms of domestic passenger traffic. The inductions are indicative of what lies ahead as both IndiGo and Air India have strong order books,” Ameya Joshi, founder of aviation consultancy firm Network Thoughts, said. “The rise in aircraft numbers is good news for passengers as more frequencies and new city pairs open up, giving more choices and better fares. As we head into 2025, the induction has reached its peak thus far. We will have to wait and see if the airlines sustain this or will it drop air fares. A middle path will be needed for happy passengers.”

In 2023, scheduled Indian operators (including former airlines like Go First and Vistara) inducted 112 aircraft in their fleet against 81 added in 2022, which was an increase of 38%.

Taking into account the 21 wet/damp lease aircraft, the total induction of aircraft stood at 133 in 2023 as against the corresponding figure of 88 in the previous year.