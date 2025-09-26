Still awaiting Income Tax refund? Here's how to check ITR status online

The income tax return (ITR) filing for non-audit taxpayers for the financial year 2024-25 (assessment year 2025-26) concluded on September 15, 2025 after an extension of 45 days. The cutoff date earlier was July 31, 2025. More than 7.57 crore ITRs have been filed till September 23, 2025, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said. (MINT_PRINT)

As the filing is now closed, taxpayers are looking forward to the refunds which are typically processed within 4-5 week.

However, some delays can be expected on account of incorrect details such as wrong IFSC code, closed bank accounts. Non-linking of PAN and Aadhar also causes delays.

The Income Tax Department issues income tax refund when the total tax paid - through TDS, TCS, advance tax, or self-assessment- exceeds the actual tax liability.

“The tax is calculated after taking into consideration all the deductions and exemptions at the time of assessment by income tax department,” according to the Income Tax website. Refund processing starts only after the return is e-verified by the taxpayer.

If the refund is not credited within 4-5 weeks, the beneficiaries must check intimation regarding discrepancies in ITR. “Check email for any notification from the IT department regarding the refund,” the Income Tax department says.

The claim can also be tracked online in the following steps: Step 1: Logon to the Income Tax India website at https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/.

Step 2: Go to the e-Filing portal homepage and enter your USER ID (PAN number), the password, and the captcha code.

Step 3: From the e-File tab go to Income Tax Returns, then View Filed Returns.

Step 4: From here, you can check the status of your refund for the desired Assessment year.