Monday, Jan 13, 2025
Stock market crash: Investors lose 25 lakh crore in four days of slump

ByHT News Desk
Jan 13, 2025 10:08 PM IST

The market capitalisation of the BSE-listed firms dropped to ₹4,17,05,906.74 crore, a fall of ₹24, 69,243.3 crore.

Investments worth nearly 25 lakh crore in market valuation have been lost in the past four days of a severe drubbing in the equity market.

A share broker reacts as Sensex and Nifty prices plummet in Kolkata. (ANI/File Photo)
A share broker reacts as Sensex and Nifty prices plummet in Kolkata. (ANI/File Photo)

The market capitalisation of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)-listed firms dropped to 4,17,05,906.74 crore ($4.82 trillion), a fall of 24, 69,243.3 crore across these days, including Monday, when a sharp fall in equities resulted in the market cap of the BSE-listed firms plunging below the $5-trillion mark.

On Monday alone, investors' wealth dropped 12.61 lakh crore, it added.

“Continued foreign institutional investor selling crossed 20,000 crore this month, contributing to the negative sentiments. The Indian rupee touched a fresh low against the dollar during the session, pressured by stronger-than-expected US non-farm payrolls data which further dampened the sentiment, resulting in a firm dollar index,” Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, told PTI.

Also Read | Stock market today: Sensex and Nifty tanks, rupee hits all-time low

Khemka also noted that oil prices, on the other hand, reached their highest level in over three months, amid expanded US sanctions disrupting Russian crude supplies, further adding to global uncertainties.

Over the previous four sessions, BSE Sensex has tanked 1,869.1 points (2.39%).

Gainers and losers

While Axis Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Hindustan Unilever, and IndusInd Bank were among the gainers, the losers included Zomato, Power Grid, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, NTPC, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Sun Pharma, and others.

Also Read | Stock market crash: 5 reasons why Sensex tanked by over 1,000 points

In all, as many as 3,562 stocks declined, while 555 advanced and 131 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Additionally, 508 stocks registered their 52-week lows, while 12 others their one-year high level.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
Monday, January 13, 2025
